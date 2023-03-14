Indonesia will watch out for any spillover from Silicon Valley Bank collapse - minister

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia will watch out for any spillover from the collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank, though there are no signs of a direct impact to local banks, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday.

She told reporters that authorities would also check for any vulnerabilities in local lenders that have a similar business model to Silicon Valley Bank's.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

