Indonesia will watch out for any spillover from Silicon Valley Bank collapse - minister

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 14, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia will watch out for any spillover from the collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank, though there are no signs of a direct impact to local banks, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday.

She told reporters that authorities would also check for any vulnerabilities in local lenders that have a similar business model to Silicon Valley Bank's.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

