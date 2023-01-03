Indonesia weighs US dollar bond issuance -term sheet

SYDNEY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia is planning U.S. dollar bond issuance in three tenors, showed a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The country is planning five-, 10- and 30-year tranches of senior unsecured bonds, the term sheet showed.

The Finance Ministry's financing department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Gayatri Suroyo in Jakarta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

