Indonesia weighs US dollar bond issuance -term sheet

January 03, 2023 — 09:27 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch and Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia is planning U.S. dollar bond issuance in three tenors, showed a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The country is planning five-, 10- and 30-year tranches of senior unsecured bonds, the term sheet showed.

The Finance Ministry's financing department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Gayatri Suroyo in Jakarta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

