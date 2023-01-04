Indonesia weighs U.S. dollar bond issuance -term sheet

Adds finance ministry official, context

SYDNEY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia is planning U.S. dollar bond issuance in five-, 10- and 30-year tenors, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The Finance Ministry's director of government securities declined to comment.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy typically issues U.S. dollar bonds ahead of or early in its fiscal year to fund financial needs when tax revenues have yet to come in.

Throughout the year, the government usually offers foreign investors bonds denominated in U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen. It is also a regular issuer of Islamic bonds.

