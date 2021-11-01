Indonesia Wealth Fund to invest up to $800 mln in Mitratel IPO - Bloomberg News

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's new wealth fund has pledged an investment of $500 million to $800 million in Mitratel's initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported, citing a deputy minister.

The fund, Indonesia Investment Authority, will enter as an anchor investor through common bookbuilding without privilege, the report said on Monday, citing an interview with Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, a deputy minister at State-Owned Enterprises ministry in the country.

Telecommunication company Telkom Indonesia TLKM.JK in September announced plans to launch an IPO for its infrastructure and data tower unit, PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, also known as Mitratel, by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Indonesia Investment Authority and State-Owned Enterprises ministry were not immediately available for a Reuter's request for comment. Telekom Indonesia was also not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

