Indonesia wealth fund, investors agree $300 mln financing facility for Traveloka

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Indonesia Investment Authority, BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors, Orion Capital Asia and some other financial firms have agreed to provide travel app Traveloka with a $300 million financing facility, the Indonesian fund and Traveloka said.

