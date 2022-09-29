Indonesia wealth fund, investors agree $300 mln financing facility for Traveloka

The Indonesia Investment Authority, BlackRock, Allianz Global Investors, Orion Capital Asia and some other financial firms have agreed to provide travel app Traveloka with a $300 million financing facility, the Indonesian fund and Traveloka said.

