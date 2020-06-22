Indonesia warns unemployment to spike due to coronavirus pandemic

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia expects its unemployment rate to spike to 8.1%-9.2% this year due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, from 5.28% in 2019, according to presentations by cabinet ministers in a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa told members of parliament's finance commission the government predicted 4 million to 5.5 million people will lose their jobs this year. The unemployment rate may stay elevated in 2021 at 7.7%-9.1%, he said.

Indonesia's gross domestic product in the second quarter was seen contracting by 3.8%, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in the same hearing, slightly more than her previous estimate of a 3.1% shrinkage.

