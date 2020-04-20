Indonesia warns of investment delays as Q1 FDI shrinks on virus hit

Q1 contraction sharpest in 5 quarters

JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's investment board chief on Monday warned of delays in investment due to the coronavirus pandemic, as first quarter foreign direct investment (FDI) shrank at its fastest pace in five quarters.

FDI in January-March contracted 9.2% on-year in rupiah terms to 98 trillion rupiah ($6.4 billion), according to data from the investment board, which excludes banking and oil and gas sectors.

In the board's calculation, which assumes a 2020 rupiah exchange rate of 14,400 a dollar, FDI fell 5.6% on an annual basis to $6.8 billion. The rupiah IDR= traded at 15,375 at 0540 GMT Monday.

Investment board chief Bahlil Lahadalia said the government had only effectively worked 2.5 months in the first quarter due to the outbreak, as some cities in Southeast Asia's largest economy began imposing social restrictions.

Lahadalia said no investors have cancelled their projects due to the pandemic, although a number of them have said they would reschedule.

Among them were investors behind the expansion of Tanjung Jati power plant in Central Java, who had initially set up for ground breaking in March but had to postpone to the end of May, Lahadalia said.

The independent power plant is being developed by Sumitomo Corporation, Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc 9503.T and PT United Tractors UNTR.JK.

"I think things will be difficult in the second quarter, investment realisation will decline because things are hard in March, April and May," Lahadalia said.

The board has not changed its target for both domestic and foreign investment in 2020 of 886 trillion rupiah, he said. But Lahadalia said the agency may miss this target by 69 trillion rupiah under his worst case scenario and book just 817 trillion rupiah of total investment this year.

"If this outbreak does not end in May, if this drags on to June or July, I must be honest that even the 817 trillion rupiah will have to be corrected," he said.

"But we pray this ends in May."

The biggest beneficiaries of FDI in January-March were the base metal industry, the power, gas and water utility sector, and the transportation, warehousing and telecommunication sector. Top sources of FDI were Singapore, China and Hong Kong.

($1 = 15,425.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sam Holmes)

