Commodities

Indonesia tweaks palm oil export levy - document

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Indonesia on Wednesday tweaked its palm oil export levy rules to charge a maximum levy of $240 per tonne when the reference price hits over $1,430 per tonne, a regulation document showed.

JAKARTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Wednesday tweaked its palm oil export levy rules to charge a maximum levy of $240 per tonne when the reference price hits over $1,430 per tonne, a regulation document showed.

The new levy comes into effect on Nov. 1. The government had waived palm oil export levies until the end of October to encourage shipments.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by John Geddie)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular