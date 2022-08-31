Indonesia tweaks palm oil export levy - document
JAKARTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Wednesday tweaked its palm oil export levy rules to charge a maximum levy of $240 per tonne when the reference price hits over $1,430 per tonne, a regulation document showed.
The new levy comes into effect on Nov. 1. The government had waived palm oil export levies until the end of October to encourage shipments.
