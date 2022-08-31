Indonesia tweaks palm oil export levy - document

JAKARTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Wednesday tweaked its palm oil export levy rules to charge a maximum levy of $240 per tonne when the reference price hits over $1,430 per tonne, a regulation document showed.

The new levy comes into effect on Nov. 1. The government had waived palm oil export levies until the end of October to encourage shipments.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by John Geddie)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.