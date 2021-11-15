Indonesia trade surplus hits record $5.7 bln in October

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

JAKARTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade surplus reached a record $5.74 billion in October, handily beating market estimates, with exports also at an all-time high, fuelled by rising commodity prices, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had expected a surplus of $3.87 billion, and the previous month's surplus was $4.37 billion.

Last month's exports of $22.03 billion, were up 53.35% on an annual basis, with shipments of mining products rising more than 190%. The poll had expected a rise of 46.85%.

Imports were up 51.06%, reaching $16.29 billion, compared with the poll forecast of 56.06%.

