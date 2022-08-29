Indonesia to shift $1.6 bln fuel subsidy budget to welfare programmes

Contributors
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Bernadette Christina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesia will reallocate 24.17 trillion rupiah ($1.62 billion) from its fuel subsidy budget to social protection, including cash handouts to 20.65 million households, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

JAKARTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia will reallocate 24.17 trillion rupiah ($1.62 billion) from its fuel subsidy budget to social protection, including cash handouts to 20.65 million households, finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

The Indonesian government has been considering raising subsidised fuel prices amid rising fiscal pressure due to high global energy prices.

($1 = 14,885.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters