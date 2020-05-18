Indonesia to revise 2020 budget with wider deficit -finmin

Contributor
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Monday said the 2020 budget will be revised to accommodate its 641.17 trillion rupiah ($43.10 billion) National Economic Recovery programme.

JAKARTA, May 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Monday said the 2020 budget will be revised to accommodate its 641.17 trillion rupiah ($43.10 billion) National Economic Recovery programme.

The budget deficit is expected to swell to 6.27% of gross domestic product, larger than her previous forecast of 5.07%, Indrawati said in an online news conference.

The revision is also necessary to take into account bigger-than-expected pressure on government revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic and weak commodity prices, she said.

($1 = 14,875.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More