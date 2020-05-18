Indonesia to revise 2020 budget with wider deficit -finmin

JAKARTA, May 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Monday said the 2020 budget will be revised to accommodate its 641.17 trillion rupiah ($43.10 billion) National Economic Recovery programme.

The budget deficit is expected to swell to 6.27% of gross domestic product, larger than her previous forecast of 5.07%, Indrawati said in an online news conference.

The revision is also necessary to take into account bigger-than-expected pressure on government revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic and weak commodity prices, she said.

($1 = 14,875.0000 rupiah)

