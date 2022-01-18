Commodities

Indonesia to require permits for palm oil exports- trade ministry

The world's top palm oil exporter Indonesia will require exporters of the vegetable oil to obtain export permits from the Trade Ministry for their shipments starting Jan. 24, ministry officials said on Tuesday.

Palm oil producers are also required to declare how much of their production has been supplied to domestic buyers to obtain export papers, Trade Ministry senior official Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana said, as the government ramps up efforts to control domestic cooking oil prices.

