Indonesia to reduce retail bond sales in 2020 after weak 2019

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to cut back its retail bond issuance next year after a sharp increase in 2019 led to weak sales, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

Indonesia doubled the number its retail bond offerings to 10 times this year, with an aim to raise 80 trillion rupiah ($5.68 billion). The previous year, it sold retail bonds five times and raised 46 trillion rupiah.

The increase in 2019 was intended to reduce the government's reliance on foreign funds to finance its budget deficit.

However, the government ended up raising just 49.9 trillion rupiah from its 10 retail bond offerings, according to government data, despite efforts to jazz up the marketing to attract more millennial investors.

"We're considering to reduce the number of issuances for effectivity reasons. Maybe to 6-8 times" next year, Luky Alfirman, head of the finance ministry's financing department, said, according to a local news website.

The government would seek to raise around 40 trillion rupiah to 60 trillion rupiah in 2020 from retail bonds, Alfirman was quoted by Kontan.co.id as saying.

Local investors appeared not ready for the nearly monthly issuance of the bonds this year, with sales ahead of the Muslim fasting month and before of the start of the school year suffering from weak demand, he said.

As of Dec. 13, just 3% of tradable government bonds were owned by individuals, barely changing from end-2018 level. Meanwhile, the proportion of debt owned by non-resident investors increased slightly to 38.6%, from 37.71% at the end of last year.

To fund the 2020 fiscal deficit, Alfirman last week said the government would sell two new types of bonds in 2020: diaspora bonds and Sustainable Development Goals bonds.

In total, Indonesia plans to raise 735.52 trillion rupiah from the bond market next year, Alfirman said. ($1 = 14,080.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Alex Richardson)

