Indonesia to raise tobacco excise by 12% on average in 2022

JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia will raise excise tax rate for tobacco products by an average 12% next year, with a higher increase for machine-rolled cigarettes than hand rolled cigarettes, which will see a maximum 4.5% hike, its finance minister said.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the decision took into account the government's target to reduce smoking among youths, the tax measure's impact on jobs in the tobacco industry and the effect on state revenues.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

