Indonesia to raise palm oil export quota

Indonesia raised palm oil export quotas on Saturday, allowing companies that have sold palm oil domestically to export seven times the amount of their domestic sales starting July 1, a senior minister said.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan also said the government will exercise a plan to raise mandatory biodiesel mix to 35% or 40%, depending on crude palm oil supply and price, from currently 30%.

