Indonesia to raise palm oil export quota

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised palm oil export quotas on Saturday, allowing companies that have sold palm oil domestically to export seven times the amount of their domestic sales starting July 1, a senior minister said.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan also said the government will exercise a plan to raise mandatory biodiesel mix to 35% or 40%, depending on crude palm oil supply and price, from currently 30%.

