Indonesia to raise electricity tariffs for some customers - official

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian state power utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) will impose big hikes in some electricity tariffs for the first time in five years, as rising global energy prices squeeze the budget in a country where the government subsidises power.

Senior energy ministry official Rida Mulyana on Monday said tariffs would rise from July 1, including for households with 3,500 volt-ampere capacity and above.

The tariff hike would affect only middle- to upper-income households, as well as government buildings, and was expected to raise Indonesia's 2022 inflation rate by 0.019 percentage points, Rida said.

The change would affect about 2.5% of PLN's customers, the utility's chief executive, Darmawan Prasodjo, said, adding that tariffs for businesses and industries would not be changed.

Households with a power capacity of 3,500 volt-amperes and above would see their tariffs raised by 17.6% per kilowatt-hour, while tariffs for government buildings would be raised by 17.6% and 36.6%, depending on the nature of the building, Rida said.

Such a boost to inflation would not be significant to the economy as a whole, said Bank Mandiri economist Faisal Rachman. The decision to keep prices for industries unchanged was "correct", to support economic recovery and because those customers already paid relatively high tariffs, Faisal said.

For the government, the electricity price increase would also be "quite helpful even though the energy subsidy burden is still large," he said.

For every $1 increase in Indonesia's crude oil price, the cost of generating electricity would increase by around 500 billion rupiah ($34.11 million), PLN estimated, impacting the amount of subsidy provided by the government.

Indonesia's parliament last month approved a government request to boost 2022 energy subsidies by about $23.8 billion to keep some energy prices unchanged amid a global surge in inflation.

