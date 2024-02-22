Indonesia to monitor Japan's economy regarding Samurai bonds plan, official says

Adds context, quote in paragraph 3

JAKARTA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry will monitor developments in Japan's economy, an official said on Thursday, responding to a question on whether a recession there could affect Jakarta's yen-denominated bonds issuance this year.

Japan slipped into a recession at the end of last year after its gross domestic product shrank for two straight quarters.

"We will continue to be prudent and measurable in our debt issuance. We will also monitor market developments ...including Japan's economy," Suminto Sastrosuwito, the ministry's head of budget financing, told reporters.

Indonesia has set a target for its debt issuance this year of 648.1 trillion rupiah ($41.58 billion), of which 107.6 trillion rupiah, or around 17% of the total target, has been issued as of January.

($1 = 15,585.0000 rupiah)

