News & Insights

Commodities

Indonesia to lower March CPO reference price, keeps export tax and levy unchanged, official says

Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

February 28, 2024 — 04:48 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for the March 1-31 period at $798.90 per metric ton, lower than the current $806.40, a trade ministry official said on Wednesday.

The planned reference price would leave unchanged CPO export tax at $33 per ton and export levy $85 per ton. A formal regulation on the new reference price was being processed, Trade Ministry director Farid Amir said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.