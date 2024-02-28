Indonesia to lower March CPO reference price, keeps export tax and levy unchanged, official says

JAKARTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for the March 1-31 period at $798.90 per metric ton, lower than the current $806.40, a trade ministry official said on Wednesday.

The planned reference price would leave unchanged CPO export tax at $33 per ton and export levy $85 per ton. A formal regulation on the new reference price was being processed, Trade Ministry director Farid Amir said.

