Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday -president

Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Stanley Widianto Reuters
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia will lift its palm oil export ban from Monday, May 23, following improvements in the domestic cooking oil supply situation, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.

JAKARTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia will lift its palm oil export ban from Monday, May 23, following improvements in the domestic cooking oil supply situation, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.

The decision to lift the ban was taken despite the price of bulk cooking oil having not yet reached the targeted 14,000 rupiah per litre price, as the government considers the welfare of 17 million workers in the palm oil industry, the president said in a video statement.

