Indonesia to issue nickel export tax rules in Q3 -senior official

Indonesia plans to issue a nickel export tax policy in the third quarter of the year, as authorities seek to boost revenue from exports while encouraging more domestic production of higher-value products, a senior official said on Monday.

The tax will be imposed on nickel pig iron and ferronickel, said Septian Hario Seto, a Deputy Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, told Reuters. He declined to give details of the planned tax rates.

