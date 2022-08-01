Indonesia to issue nickel export tax rules in Q3 -senior official

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to issue a nickel export tax policy in the third quarter of the year, as authorities seek to boost revenue from exports while encouraging more domestic production of higher-value products, a senior official said on Monday.

The tax will be imposed on nickel pig iron and ferronickel, said Septian Hario Seto, a Deputy Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, told Reuters. He declined to give details of the planned tax rates.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe Editing by Ed Davies)

