Indonesia to increase 2021 biodiesel allocation to meet higher fuel demand

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia will increase its 2021 biodiesel allocation by 213,033 kilolitres to 9.4 million kilolitres, its energy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is to meet higher demand for fuel in the fourth most populous country as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Biodiesel consumption is likely to come higher in 2022, to more than 10 million kilolitres.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty)

