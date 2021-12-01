Commodities

Indonesia to increase 2021 biodiesel allocation to meet higher fuel demand

Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Indonesia will increase its 2021 biodiesel allocation by 213,033 kilolitres to 9.4 million kilolitres, its energy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is to meet higher demand for fuel in the fourth most populous country as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Biodiesel consumption is likely to come higher in 2022, to more than 10 million kilolitres.

