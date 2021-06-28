Indonesia to impose new palm oil export levies on July 2 -statement

Commodities

Indonesia to impose new palm oil export levies on July 2

Bernadette Christina Munthe
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Indonesia to impose new palm oil export levies starting on July 2, the Estate Crop Fund Agency (BPDP) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The world's top palm oil exporter last week said it will change its levy structure for palm oil exports, cutting the ceiling rate for crude palm oil levies (CPO) from $255 to $175 per tonne after criticism from stakeholders.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy

