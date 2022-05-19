Indonesia to impose domestic sales requirement for palm oil -minister

JAKARTA, May 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia will impose a domestic market sales requirement for palm oil to ensure the supply of cooking oil is secured at home after the removal of a palm oil export ban on Monday, the country's chief economics minister Airlangga Hartarto said.

The government aims to maintain a domestic supply of 10 million tonnes of cooking oil by setting a so-called domestic market obligation, Airlangga told a briefing on Friday. The minister said the trade ministry would determine the portion of domestic sales that must be supplied by producers.

