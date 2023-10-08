Indonesia to import additional 1.5 mln tons of rice this year -minister

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia will import an additional 1.5 million metric tons of rice in 2023, its acting agriculture minister said on Monday, as drought affects harvests at home.

The additional quota comes on top of a 2 million ton rice import quota for 2023 and an additional 300,000 ton carryover from last year's import plan.

Of the additional 1.5 million tons, Indonesia has so far procured 600,000 tons from Thailand and Vietnam, which should arrive by the end of the year, acting agriculture minister Arief Prasetyo Adi told Reuters in a phone interview. He did not say when or where the rest of the additional quota would be procured.

Although Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed importing 1 million tonnes from China with Chinese officials during the ASEAN summit last month, Prasetyo Adi said there was no deal so far.

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty and Susan Fenton)

