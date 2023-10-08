News & Insights

Commodities

Indonesia to import additional 1.5 mln tons of rice this year -minister

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

October 08, 2023 — 10:56 pm EDT

Written by Dewi Kurniawati for Reuters ->

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia will import an additional 1.5 million metric tons of rice in 2023, its acting agriculture minister said on Monday, as drought affects harvests at home.

The additional quota comes on top of a 2 million ton rice import quota for 2023 and an additional 300,000 ton carryover from last year's import plan.

Of the additional 1.5 million tons, Indonesia has so far procured 600,000 tons from Thailand and Vietnam, which should arrive by the end of the year, acting agriculture minister Arief Prasetyo Adi told Reuters in a phone interview. He did not say when or where the rest of the additional quota would be procured.

Although Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed importing 1 million tonnes from China with Chinese officials during the ASEAN summit last month, Prasetyo Adi said there was no deal so far.

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty and Susan Fenton)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.