Indonesia to import 676,000 live cattle this year - govt

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

January 28, 2024 — 10:53 pm EST

Written by Dewi Kurniawatai for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia will import 676,000 head of cattle this year as well as 320,352 metric tons of frozen meat to fulfil domestic demand, an agriculture ministry official said on Monday.

The government will soon issue import recommendations for cattle and meat, Inti Pertiwi Nashwari, a director at the Agriculture Ministry, said in a weekly government meeting on inflation that was broadcast online.

The imports would help to plug a supply gap as demand for meat is estimated to reach 720,375 metric tons this year, while domestic production is targeted at 422,649 tons, according to data from the ministry.

She did not specify the likely source of the imports. Australia is typically the biggest exporter of cattle to Indonesia.

Earlier this month, Indonesia's National Food Agency said it had appointed two state procurement firms to import 120,000 tons of beef from Brazil and India this year.

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawatai; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

