Indonesia to import 600,000 metric tons of rice from Thailand, Vietnam

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

October 09, 2023 — 06:30 am EDT

Written by Dewi Kurniawati and Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to import 600,000 metric tons of rice from Thailand and Vietnam out of a quota for 1.5 million tons of additional imports, the country's acting agriculture minister said on Monday.

Indonesia's acting agriculture minister Arief Prasetyo Adi said there was no deal to import rice from China, after it was previously discussed with Indonesia's president Joko Widodo on ASEAN Summit last month.

