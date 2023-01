JAKARTA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to import 3.6 million tonnes of raw sugar for industrial use and about 991,000 tonnes of white sugar for consumers, its trade minister said on Monday.

Zulkifli Hasan did not provide a time frame for the imports.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.