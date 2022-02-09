Indonesia to implement domestic market rules on all palm products -document

JAKARTA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The world's top palm oil export Indonesia had expanded its export permit requirement for palm oil products to include other derivatives, a Trade Ministry regulation reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The requirements were previously only set for exports of crude palm oil, olein and used cooking oil.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.