Indonesia to implement domestic market rules on all palm products -document

The world's top palm oil export Indonesia had expanded its export permit requirement for palm oil products to include other derivatives, a Trade Ministry regulation reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The requirements were previously only set for exports of crude palm oil, olein and used cooking oil.

