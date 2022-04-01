Commodities

Indonesia to give low-income households cash to buy cooking oil

Reuters
Indonesia will distribute cash to 20.5 million households and 2.5 million food stall operators to help them contend with high cooking oil prices, President Joko Widodo said in an virtual statement on Friday.

The government will transfer 100,000 rupiah ($6.96) a month for each household or food seller for three months, paid up front in April, the president said.

($1 = 14,365.0000 rupiah)

