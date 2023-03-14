Indonesia to frontload bond sales due to rising global rates -finmin

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia will frontload its bond issuance this year, predicting that global interest rates would continue to rise and stay high in the second half of 2023, its finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a news conference on Tuesday.

The country raised 177.7 trillion rupiah ($11.55 billion) worth of bonds in the first two months of this year, even though it posted a budget surplus of 131.8 trillion rupiah in the same period, she said.

($1 = 15,380.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman, Editing by Louise Heavens)

