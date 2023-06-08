News & Insights

Indonesia to deport Australian arrested for drunken, naked rampage

June 08, 2023 — 02:58 am EDT

Written by Ananda Teresia, Hidayatullah Tahjuddin, Heru Asprihanto for Reuters ->

MEULABOH, Indonesia, June 8 (Reuters) - An Australian man who was arrested for drunken assault and public nudity in Indonesia's ultra-conservative Islamic province Aceh is set to be deported, authorities said.

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, was arrested by police in April after he was found streaking in an inebriated state through a village on Simeulue island off Aceh province. Residents said Risby-Jones, who was on a surfing trip to the island, attacked them, throwing punches and injuring at least one fisherman.

Risby-Jones was freed from jail in Simeulue on Wednesday after he apologised and paid 250 million rupiah ($16,778) in compensation to victims. He did not face criminal charges.

He said he was "very relieved and happy" to be released after he had "made a fool" of himself, according to media.

The Australian was handed over to immigration "to be deported to his country and is waiting for a ticket from his embassy," said Fauzi, an immigration officer who goes by one name, in Meulaboh, a town on the Aceh mainland.

($1 = 14,900 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia, Hidayatullah Tahjuddin, and Heru Asprihanto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((Ananda.Teresia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.