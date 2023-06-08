Indonesia to deport Australian arrested for drunken, naked rampage

MEULABOH, Indonesia, June 8 (Reuters) - An Australian man who was arrested for drunken assault and public nudity in Indonesia's ultra-conservative Islamic province Aceh is set to be deported, authorities said.

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, was arrested by police in April after he was found streaking in an inebriated state through a village on Simeulue island off Aceh province. Residents said Risby-Jones, who was on a surfing trip to the island, attacked them, throwing punches and injuring at least one fisherman.

Risby-Jones was freed from jail in Simeulue on Wednesday after he apologised and paid 250 million rupiah ($16,778) in compensation to victims. He did not face criminal charges.

He said he was "very relieved and happy" to be released after he had "made a fool" of himself, according to media.

The Australian was handed over to immigration "to be deported to his country and is waiting for a ticket from his embassy," said Fauzi, an immigration officer who goes by one name, in Meulaboh, a town on the Aceh mainland.

($1 = 14,900 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia, Hidayatullah Tahjuddin, and Heru Asprihanto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

