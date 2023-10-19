Indonesia to commence trading on CPO exchange on Oct 20

Adds details on contracts

JAKARTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia will start crude palm oil trading on its palm oil futures exchange on Friday as the world's biggest producer of the vegetable oil seeks to create credible price benchmarks.

The trading, which will be quoted in rupiah denomination, was initially scheduled to commence on Oct. 23, after the exchange's launch earlier this month without immediate trade.

The exchange will offer spot pricing on Friday, and 18 companies are expected to participate in the trade, Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Chief Executive Nursalam told Reuters.

Futures contracts will be offered later, he said.

Indonesia is targeting for the market to form a reference price by the first quarter of next year.

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati and Bernadette Christina; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.