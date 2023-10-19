News & Insights

Indonesia to commence trading on CPO exchange on Oct 20

October 19, 2023 — 09:35 pm EDT

Written by Dewi Kurniawati and Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia will start crude palm oil trading on its palm oil futures exchange on Oct. 20 in an effort to drive global palm oil prices and create benchmarks, an invitation from the country's trade ministry showed late on Thursday.

The trading, which will be quoted in rupiah denomination, was initially planned to commence on Oct. 23, after the exchange's launch earlier this month without immediate trade.

The world's biggest palm oil producer is targeting for the market to form a reference price by the first quarter of next year.

