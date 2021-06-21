Commodities

Indonesia to change palm oil export levy, cut ceiling rate-finmin

Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

Indonesia will change its palm oil export levy scheme to reduce the highest rate to $175 per tonne soon, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday, compared with $255 per tonne under the current rules.

A new regulation will soon be issued for authorities to collect a $50 per tonne export levy when crude palm oil prices reach a minimum of $750 per tonne, she said.

For every $50 increase in prices, the levy will rise by $20 for crude palm oil and $16 for derivative products, but there will be a ceiling rate of $175 when CPO prices go above $1,000.

