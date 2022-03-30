Indonesia to buy back $467.5 mln global bonds after tender offer

JAKARTA, March 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia will repurchase $467.48 million worth of its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds using proceeds from a recent global bond sale, the government said on Wednesday, with the aim to manage upcoming refinancing risks.

Jakarta last week announced the tender offer to buy back nine outstanding bonds that will mature between 2023 to 2027 for a maximum cash consideration of $500 million.

This was funded by last week's sale of new bonds with 10-year and 30-year maturity, worth $1.75 billion. The government has said the rest of the money will be used to fund this year's fiscal gap.

Indonesia said, after reviewing offers, it would pro-rate its acceptance of the tendered bonds. It decided to accept offers to repurchase four notes, but did not take up bids for the other five.

"The liability management ... is an effort to manage our portfolio actively to reduce refinancing risks and manage interest costs," said Deni Ridwan, the finance ministry's director of government securities.

He declined to comment specifically on the transaction, but said the government has been doing the same thing for local currency bonds by holding debt switch auctions.

Last year, Indonesia bought back $1.16 billion of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds in its first ever tender offer for a global bond repurchase, which analysts said could be in preparation for higher interest rates due to U.S. monetary tightening.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

