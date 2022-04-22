Indonesia to ban exports of palm oil from April 28

Commodities

Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Friday he decided to ban exports of cooking oil and its raw material from April 28, until a date to be later decided.

He said he would continue to monitor and evaluate the policy until Indonesia has an "abundant and affordable" supply of cooking oil. Indonesia makes cooking oil from palm oil.

