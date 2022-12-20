Commodities

Indonesia to ban exports of bauxite from June 2023- president

December 20, 2022 — 11:35 pm EST

JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia will ban exports of bauxite, the main source of aluminum, starting June 2023, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at boosting investment into domestic processing of the mineral, said Jokowi, as the president is known. The timing for the ban is in line with existing mining law.

