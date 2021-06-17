Indonesia to auction off 6 oil and gas blocks - official

JAKARTA, June 17 (Reuters) - Six oil and gas blocks worth more than 900 million barrels of oil in Indonesia are up for grabs, a senior government energy official said on Thursday.

The blocks on offer are South CPP, Subagsel and Merangin in Sumatra and Rangkas, Liman and North Kangean in Java.

"We will have more to be offered in the upcoming months. We already have some more working areas, but needed some fine-tuning," said Tutuka Ariadji, director general of oil and gas at the country's energy ministry.

The blocks are estimated to have recovered 917.93 million barrels of oil and 598.09 billion of standard cubic feet gas in total, ministry data showed on Thursday.

The South CPP, Rangkas and Liman blocks will be offered with a cost recovery scheme, where exploration and production costs are reimbursed by the government.

The other blocks will be given the flexibility to choose between cost recovery or a "gross split", which would allow contractors to shoulder the cost of exploration and production in exchange for retaining a bigger portion of the oil and gas they recover.

Regular bids will be available for Merangin III and North Kangean, while direct offers from the government will be made for South CPP, Sumbagsel, Rangkas and Liman.

Indonesia did not open any bids for oil and gas blocks last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tutuka said during a virtual news conference.

Indonesia's state owned oil company Pertamina was put on a watchlist for removal from JPMorgan's ESG EMBI index after its scores fell below a required threshold for inclusion.

