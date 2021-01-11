Indonesia to announce Sinovac vaccine clinical trial results Monday

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Indonesian food and drug agency (BPOM) said it would announce the results from the clinical trials of Sinovac's SVA.O COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, later on Monday.

Indonesia is set to begin its vaccination campaign using CoronaVac on Wednesday but first requires emergency authorisation approval from BPOM. Indonesia has received 3 million doses of CoronaVac and is set to receive some 122.5 million more.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)

