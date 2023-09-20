Indonesia to allow over 50% equity split for contractors in new oil and gas blocks - minister

JAKARTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy minister on Thursday said the government has made a number of improvements in its oil and gas terms which would allow contractors to get over 50% equity shares in some new blocks to attract investment.

Minister Arifin Tasrif said the new terms are offered for the third bidding round this year announced on Wednesday.

