Indonesia to allow over 50% equity split for contractors in new oil and gas blocks - minister

Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

September 20, 2023 — 10:19 pm EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy minister on Thursday said the government has made a number of improvements in its oil and gas terms which would allow contractors to get over 50% equity shares in some new blocks to attract investment.

Minister Arifin Tasrif said the new terms are offered for the third bidding round this year announced on Wednesday.

