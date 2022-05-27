Indonesia to allocate about 1 mln tonnes of palm oil for export -official

JAKARTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia will allocate about 1 million tonnes of palm for exports, prioritising companies that have been registered for the government's bulk cooking oil programme, said senior Trade Ministry official Veri Anggriono.

It was unclear for what period of time the allocation is for.

