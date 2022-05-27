Indonesia to allocate about 1 mln tonnes of palm oil for export -official
JAKARTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia will allocate about 1 million tonnes of palm for exports, prioritising companies that have been registered for the government's bulk cooking oil programme, said senior Trade Ministry official Veri Anggriono.
It was unclear for what period of time the allocation is for.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)
((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Cost-Push and Demand-Pull Inflation: Definitions and Examples
- GRAINS-U.S. grains fall on hopes stuck supply from Black Sea could start moving
- Norsk Hydro may shut aluminium plant in Slovakia without CO2 compensation
- Farmers allowed to pull land out of federal conserved contracts amid global food crisis -USDA