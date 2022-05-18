Indonesia tin miner Timah says Q1 refined tin output down 8%

Indonesia's state controlled tin miner PT Timah in the January-March period produced 4,820 tonnes of refined tin, down 8% from the same period last year, the company said on Wednesday.

Sales volume of refined tin in the first quarter was down 4% to 5,703 tonnes, but its average selling price surged by 76% from the same period last year to $43,946 per tonne, it said in a statement.

