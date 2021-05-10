Indonesia tenders to buy about 180,000 tonnes feed wheat- trade

Commodities

Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog has issued an international tender buy and import about 180,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, May 11.

Six consignments each of 30,000 tonnes are sought for three arrival periods: the end of June, full month of July and full month of August.

