Indonesia tenders to buy about 180,000 tonnes feed wheat- trade

HAMBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog has issued an international tender buy and import about 180,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, May 11.

Six consignments each of 30,000 tonnes are sought for three arrival periods: the end of June, full month of July and full month of August.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.