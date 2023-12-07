Indonesia tenders to buy 534,000 metric tons rice -traders

Adds details, possible origins

HAMBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indonesian state purchasing agency Bulog has issued an international tender to buy 534,000 metric tons of rice sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The long grain white rice was sought for arrival by Jan. 30, 2024.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 11.

The El Nino weather phenomenon has disrupted rice production in Indonesia, which has resorted to imports to secure domestic stocks.

Bulog said in December it has imported a total of 3.3 million tons of rice as of Nov. 26, or 87.15% of Indonesia's 3.8 million tons import quota for this year.

Accepted origins for the rice in the new tender include Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan and Cambodia, traders said.

The rice should be packed in bags and offers should be for at least 25,000 ton consignments. Price offers are sought with cost and freight (c&f) included.

