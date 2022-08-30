Indonesia tech firm GoTo posts $954.85 mln net loss in H1

Indonesia's biggest tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GOTO.JK) posted a 14.17 trillion rupiah ($954.85 million) net loss in the first half of this year, according to its financial statements published on Tuesday.

That more than doubled from the 6.62 trillion rupiah loss it recorded in the same period last year, the statements showed.

The tech firm, which raised $1.1 billion in an IPO earlier this year, posted a net revenue of 3.4 trillion rupiah for the first half of this year.

($1 = 14,840.0000 rupiah)

