JAKARTA, March 10 (Reuters) - Indonesian tech firm PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia GOTO.JK announced on Friday another round of layoffs aimed at streamlining the organisation.

About 600 roles will be affected in the latest round, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman)

