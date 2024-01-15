News & Insights

Indonesia targets 710 mln metric tons coal output in 2024 after record 2023

January 15, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia, a major thermal coal exporter, aims to produce 710 million metric tons of coal in 2024, the mining minister said on Monday, after posting record output last year.

Indonesia's coal output in 2023 was 775 million tons, up from 687 million tons a year earlier and came in above the 695 million tons target, the country's Mining Minister Arifin Tasrif told reporters.

Around 518 million tons of Indonesia's coal were exported last year, he added, an 11% increase from a year earlier.

The increase in exports was due to higher global demand for coal and disruption in supplies of other energy commodities, Arifin said, while domestic demand was higher than expected after a number of coal-fired power plants came online.

