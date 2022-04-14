Indonesia targets 2023 fiscal deficit at 2.81%-2.95% of GDP

Indonesia will design its 2023 state budget with a fiscal deficit of 2.81% to 2.95% of the gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a virtual briefing on Thursday.

She said the government will continue to use its spending to support economic growth in 2023 while steering the budget in a healthier direction to meet a fiscal deficit target of below 3% of GDP as required by law.

