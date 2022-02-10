Indonesia suspends operations of more than 1,000 miners -ministry

JAKARTA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia has suspended the operations of more than 1,000 miners of coal, tin and other minerals due to a failure to submit 2022 work plans, according to a document reviewed by Reuters issued by the Minerals and Coal Directorate of the mining ministry.

Sony Heru Prasetyo, an official at the minerals and coal directorate, on Friday verified the document and said: "Before the temporary suspension was imposed, the companies had been given a warning but still have not submitted the 2022 plan."

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

