Indonesia Stocks Likely To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one session after it had snapped the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 150 points or 2.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 5,155-point plateau and it figures to see continued consolidation again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ongoing concerns about the effect of the coronavirus on the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index shed 66.72 points or 1.28 percent to finish at 5,154.10 after trading between 5,112.32 and 5,264.48.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia plummeted 7.55 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.73 percent, Bank Central Asia skidded 1.27 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 2.64 percent, Indosat cratered 8.01 percent, Indocement sank 2.90 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 4.47 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.74 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 6.09 percent, Vale Indonesia declined 6.03 percent, Timah lost 7.27 percent and Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks gap opened sharply lower on Wednesday and moved lower still as the day progressed - offsetting gains from the previous session.

The Dow plummeted 1,464.94 points or 5.86 percent to finish at 23,553.22, while the NASDAQ tumbled 392.20 points or 4.70 percent to 7,952.05 and the S&P 500 plunged 140.85 points or 4.89 percent to 2,741.85.

The pullback on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Total confirmed cases have climbed above 121,000 worldwide, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.

Traders seem to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

Crude oil prices moved higher in early trading on Wednesday before reversing course and heading south again as the day progressed. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April tumbled $2.00 or 5.76 percent to $32.69 a barrel on Wednesday - wiping out the gains from the previous session.

